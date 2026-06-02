Indian gold crosses ₹159,000 per 10gm amid international tensions
Business
Gold just crossed ₹159,000 per 10gm in India today, mainly because of growing international tensions.
While gold prices jumped to above ₹1.59 lakh per 10gm on the MCX, silver stayed pretty steady, even though it nudged up a bit in global markets.
US Iran tensions and dollar pressure
Tensions between the US and Iran have made global markets shaky. There's talk that Iran might pause indirect talks with the US over conflicts in Lebanon, which is keeping investors on edge.
On top of that, everyone's watching US economic data and a stronger dollar, factors that usually put pressure on gold but also make it a go-to safe haven when things feel uncertain.