Indian government allows FDI-backed e-commerce to hold Indian-made export inventory
Big update: The Indian government just made it easier for FDI-backed e-commerce companies to export Indian-made goods.
Now, these companies can actually hold inventory, but only if it's meant for exports, not for selling directly to Indian customers.
This change, formalized by a notification dated September 2, 2026, aims to boost exports while still keeping a close watch on domestic online sales.
FDI-backed inventory model ships Indian-made exports
With these new rules, FDI-backed e-commerce platforms can use an inventory-based model to ship out products made in India, as long as they follow the latest trade and export policies.
Experts think this will help Indian manufacturers reach more global buyers through foreign direct investment (FDI)-backed platforms.
At the same time, local retailers are protected because strict controls remain on inventory-led sales within India.