Next Article

The telecom department anticipates approximately Rs. 10,000 crore from the auctions The telecom department anticipates approximately Rs. 10,000 crore from the auctions. The auction is expected to raise funds amounting to Rs. 10,000 crore

India's next telecom spectrum auction starts May 20

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:46 pm Mar 08, 202406:46 pm

What's the story India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has revealed that the upcoming spectrum auction will commence on May 20. The auction will include all available spectrum in various bands, such as 800, 900, 1,800, 2,100, 2,300, 2,500, 3,300 MHz, and 26 GHz, with a base price of Rs. 96,317.65 crore. Additionally, the auction will feature spectrum held by certain companies undergoing insolvency and expiring in 2024.

Expectatons

Auction may see subdued response from operators

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal shared that telcos might not spend heavily on spectrum this year, as they purchased a significant amount in the previous auction. "One should not expect that the government will net Rs. 5 lakh crore," suggesting a lower target for the upcoming auctions compared to the Rs. 1.5 lakh crore earned in 2022 5G spectrum auction. The telecom department anticipates approximately Rs. 10,000 crore from the auctions.

License renewal

Airtel and Vodafone Idea are set to renew older licenses

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are predicted to renew older licenses expiring in the 4G bands of 1,800 MHz and 900 MHz. Spectrum renewal is due in eight circles, including Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West), West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, North-East, and Odisha in February. Airtel and Vodafone Idea need to renew airwaves worth around Rs. 4,200 crore and Rs. 1,950 crore, respectively. On the other hand, Jio has no spectrum renewal scheduled for this year.