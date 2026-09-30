Indian government approves ₹1.86L/cr for green energy corridor phase III
Big news for India's green future: the government just approved a massive ₹1.86 lakh crore investment to strengthen power networks within states.
The Green Energy Corridor Phase III will help transmit up to 135 GW of renewable energy more efficiently, with plans targeted for completion by FY33.
Part of this funding will also build out huge battery storage: think enough backup to keep things running even when the sun or wind isn't cooperating.
Indian government provides ₹54,082cr support
The Center is chipping in ₹54,082 crore in financial support, aiming to make electricity cheaper and more reliable for everyone.
Expect better grid stability thanks to battery storage systems that smooth out those unpredictable drops in solar and wind supply.
Plus, this project is set to create jobs in power, construction, and manufacturing, all while pushing India closer to its big clean energy goals for 2035.