Indian government asks industry to lead ₹60000cr PM-SETU ITI overhaul

Under PM-SETU, industry-led companies will manage clusters of ITIs, holding a 51% stake while most funding comes from the government.

Part of the industry's contribution even counts toward CSR.

At Bharat Electricity 2026, Skill Development Secretary Debashree Mukherjee said teaming up with businesses on curriculum and apprenticeships is key: "Tell us your future skill needs, shape our ITIs, and help build a workforce ready for India's energy transition."

The plan also includes a national registry of centers of excellence in skilling.