Indian government asks industry to lead ₹60000cr PM-SETU ITI overhaul
The Indian government is asking industries to take the lead in PM-SETU, a massive ₹60,000 crore push to modernize Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) with new labs, better equipment, and courses that actually match what companies need.
The goal? Build a skilled workforce ready for India's next wave of energy and industrial growth.
Industry to hold 51% in ITIs
Under PM-SETU, industry-led companies will manage clusters of ITIs, holding a 51% stake while most funding comes from the government.
Part of the industry's contribution even counts toward CSR.
At Bharat Electricity 2026, Skill Development Secretary Debashree Mukherjee said teaming up with businesses on curriculum and apprenticeships is key: "Tell us your future skill needs, shape our ITIs, and help build a workforce ready for India's energy transition."
The plan also includes a national registry of centers of excellence in skilling.