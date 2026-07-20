Indian government bond yields little changed after crude oil eases
Indian government bonds barely budged on Monday, thanks to falling crude oil prices.
The benchmark 6.94% 2036 bond yield closed at 6.7770%, dipping slightly from earlier highs.
Oil prices cooled off after some positive vibes around U.S.-Iran talks, with Brent crude hovering near $88 per barrel, down from an earlier intraday high.
India exposed to oil price swings
As the world's third-biggest oil importer, India feels every bump in global oil prices, affecting everything from import bills to the rupee's value.
The dip in crude came after Iran hinted at progress with the US easing market nerves a bit.
Foreign inflows $4.3b into Indian bonds
Foreign investors have poured about $4.3 billion into Indian bonds since June, hoping India will join Bloomberg's big global bond index.
Still, there are worries, like a weak monsoon and ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, which have made investors cautious.
Despite all this uncertainty, the bond market is holding up well and showing confidence in India's economic stability.