Indian government bond yields rise on oil comeback, U.S.-Iran fears
Business
Indian government bond yields ticked up on Tuesday after global oil prices made a comeback.
The benchmark 6.94% 2036 bond's yield rose to 7.3220% by 12pm following worries that US military action against Iran could disrupt oil supplies and stir up more conflict.
Investors cautious: US midterms, ₹299B auction
Since India is the world's third-largest oil importer, price swings hit everything from inflation to the rupee's value.
With U.S.-Iran tensions running high, investors are feeling cautious.
They're also keeping an eye on the US midterm elections and a big ₹299 billion state-debt auction: both could shape how markets move next.