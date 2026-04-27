Indian government bonds see decline today: What's the reason?
What's the story
Indian government bonds witnessed a decline today after the United States called off its planned talks with Iran. The move has raised concerns over geopolitical stability and caused a spike in oil prices due to supply worries. The development is particularly concerning for India, which imports almost 90% of its crude needs.
Market reaction
Bond yields and market reactions
India's benchmark 6.48% 2035 bond yield rose to 6.9534% by 10:00am IST, up from Friday's close of 6.9365%. The rise in bond yields indicates how the market is reacting to these geopolitical developments and their potential impact on India's economy. A trader with a primary dealership said to Reuters that "the spike in oil reflects supply anxiety more than fundamentals right now. As long as tensions remain high, import-sensitive markets like India will stay vulnerable."
Fuel costs
Oil prices and geopolitical concerns
Oil prices surged in Asian trade today after US President Donald Trump said Iran could still reach out for negotiations. However, he reiterated that Tehran would never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. The optimism around renewed peace efforts was dampened when Trump canceled a planned Islamabad visit by his envoys at the last minute.
Tensions
Strait of Hormuz closure and implications for India
Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for nearly a fifth of global oil supply. Meanwhile, Washington has intensified pressure by blockading Iranian ports. These developments have further complicated the geopolitical landscape and contributed to rising oil prices. The spike is particularly concerning for India as higher energy costs could increase its import bill and put pressure on inflation and fiscal deficit.