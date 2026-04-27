Indian government bonds see decline today: What's the reason?

Indian government bonds witnessed a decline today after the United States called off its planned talks with Iran . The move has raised concerns over geopolitical stability and caused a spike in oil prices due to supply worries. The development is particularly concerning for India, which imports almost 90% of its crude needs.

Market reaction Bond yields and market reactions India's benchmark 6.48% 2035 bond yield rose to 6.9534% by 10:00am IST, up from Friday's close of 6.9365%. The rise in bond yields indicates how the market is reacting to these geopolitical developments and their potential impact on India's economy. A trader with a primary dealership said to Reuters that "the spike in oil reflects supply anxiety more than fundamentals right now. As long as tensions remain high, import-sensitive markets like India will stay vulnerable."

Fuel costs Oil prices and geopolitical concerns Oil prices surged in Asian trade today after US President Donald Trump said Iran could still reach out for negotiations. However, he reiterated that Tehran would never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. The optimism around renewed peace efforts was dampened when Trump canceled a planned Islamabad visit by his envoys at the last minute.

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