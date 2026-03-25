Indian government bonds see slight dip as oil prices fluctuate

Crude's impact on economy and upcoming state bond sales

Oil prices dropping (now at $99.60) could be good news for India's economy:

Brickwork Ratings says every $10-per-barrel swing in crude typically shifts the current account deficit by about 0.3 to 0.5% points of GDP and, when crude rises by $10, raises retail inflation by roughly 20 to 30 basis points (0.20 to 0.30%); a $10 fall would have the opposite effect.

Meanwhile, states plan to sell 395.4 billion rupees in bonds on Friday, which could shake things up further.

Swap rates also shifted as investors reacted to all this global drama, just another busy day in the world of finance.