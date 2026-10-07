Indian government caps dealers' sugar holdings at 1,000 quintals Oct15-Nov30,2026
Business
To keep sugar prices in check and make sure there is enough for everyone during the festivals, the Indian government is capping how much sugar dealers can hold, now set at 1,000 quintals from October 15 to November 30, 2026.
Dealers also have just 15 days to sell their stock under these new rules.
Government move aims to stop hoarding
This move is all about stopping hoarding and making sure sugar keeps moving from mills to store shelves.
Since August, retail sugar prices have dropped by 15%, with even bigger price cuts at the mill level.
The government hopes these steps will help everyone get their share of sweets this festive season.