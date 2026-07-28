Indian government considers easing downstream FDI rules to attract investment

Officials are actively discussing how to make investing in India simpler and more appealing.

Most sectors already welcome 100% foreign investment automatically, and more than 90% of FDI comes in this way.

Between 2014-15 and 2025-26, cumulative FDI inflows were $843 billion — a 169% increase over the preceding 12-year period, thanks to ongoing policy tweaks aimed at keeping India a hot spot for overseas investors.