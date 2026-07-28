Indian government considers easing downstream FDI rules to attract investment
Business
The Indian government is considering loosening foreign direct investment (FDI) rules for downstream investments: basically, letting foreign funds flow into Indian businesses more easily through local partners.
The idea is to attract more global investment and boost job opportunities across the country.
Most Indian sectors permit 100% FDI
Officials are actively discussing how to make investing in India simpler and more appealing.
Most sectors already welcome 100% foreign investment automatically, and more than 90% of FDI comes in this way.
Between 2014-15 and 2025-26, cumulative FDI inflows were $843 billion — a 169% increase over the preceding 12-year period, thanks to ongoing policy tweaks aimed at keeping India a hot spot for overseas investors.