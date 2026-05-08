Indian government considers raising Jan Suraksha coverage to ₹5L
Business
Big update could be coming for India's Jan Suraksha insurance schemes: the government is thinking about raising coverage from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh.
This move is meant to help low-income families and informal workers, especially as healthcare costs and inflation keep climbing.
About 57cr enrolled, officials weigh affordability
Since 2015, Jan Suraksha schemes like PMJJBY and PMSBY have signed up around 57 crore adults, making basic insurance more accessible.
Officials say they're weighing affordability, premium pricing and operational costs before making changes.
If approved, the higher coverage would offer a stronger safety net for millions who need it most.