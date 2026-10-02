Indian government cuts edible oil import duties to lower prices
Business
The government just slashed import duties on major edible oils: crude palm and soybean oil now have a 5% duty (down from 10%), and crude sunflower oil is completely duty-free.
The goal? To help bring down cooking oil prices for consumers, especially after a year of rising costs.
India's import reliance may delay relief
India brings in more than half of its edible oils from abroad, with palm oil topping the list.
These tax cuts could mean cheaper prices at the store, but how soon you'll notice depends on global markets and shipping costs too.
So, some relief is likely coming, just maybe not overnight.