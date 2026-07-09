Indian government exempts customs duties on display and battery parts Business Jul 09, 2026

The Indian government just rolled out new customs duty exemptions to make homegrown electronics cheaper and more competitive.

Starting now and running through March 31, 2029, the policy slashes import duties on key parts used in display modules, wireless charging for smartphones, and lithium-ion batteries.

This mainly helps makers of automotive, medical, and industrial displays, but not those making mobile phones, televisions, smartwatches, smart meters, or interactive flat-panel displays.