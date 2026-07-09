Indian government exempts customs duties on display and battery parts
The Indian government just rolled out new customs duty exemptions to make homegrown electronics cheaper and more competitive.
Starting now and running through March 31, 2029, the policy slashes import duties on key parts used in display modules, wireless charging for smartphones, and lithium-ion batteries.
This mainly helps makers of automotive, medical, and industrial displays, but not those making mobile phones, televisions, smartwatches, smart meters, or interactive flat-panel displays.
Duty-free parts to boost Indian manufacturing
Parts like display cells, backlight units, flexible circuits, and certain magnets for wireless charging are now duty-free.
Plus, there are lower tariffs on 85 types of equipment needed to build lithium-ion batteries: think coating machines and dust collectors.
The big idea: make it easier (and cheaper) for Indian companies to manufacture advanced tech locally instead of relying so much on imports.