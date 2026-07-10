Indian government expands IndiaAI mission widening affordable AI chip access
The Indian government is widening its IndiaAI Mission so more people, like government departments, research groups, and state colleges, can get affordable access to powerful AI chips.
The goal? To help speed up the creation of smarter tech for public services and academic projects.
Ministries have been asked to share how many GPUs they need, so resources can be shared where they will make the most impact.
IndiaAI mission backed by ₹10,372-cr budget
Backed by a ₹10,372-crore budget over five years, the mission has already spent ₹973 crore out of ₹2,194 crore committed to 12 startups through GPU subsidies and cash grants until 2026.
For 2027, another ₹1,000 crore will go toward giving even more institutions access to these tools.
Right now, 47 startups and small businesses and 106 government organizations are already using subsidized GPUs to build new AI solutions.