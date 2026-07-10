Indian government expands IndiaAI mission widening affordable AI chip access Business Jul 10, 2026

The Indian government is widening its IndiaAI Mission so more people, like government departments, research groups, and state colleges, can get affordable access to powerful AI chips.

The goal? To help speed up the creation of smarter tech for public services and academic projects.

Ministries have been asked to share how many GPUs they need, so resources can be shared where they will make the most impact.