Indian government extends deadline for Eighth Central Pay Commission feedback
If you work for the central government or know someone who does, here's a heads-up: the Indian government has pushed back the deadline to share feedback with the Eighth Central Pay Commission.
Now, stakeholders, including employees and pensioners, has until April 30, 2026, to send in their thoughts on salary and pension updates.
The earlier deadline was just for unions and associations seeking early interaction with the Commission during its initial meetings.
Eighth Commission to hold regional meetings
This commission is all about making sure public-sector pay keeps up with inflation and stays competitive with private jobs.
Additional meetings are expected to take place in Delhi, Maharashtra, and other regions to ensure broader stakeholder participation.
Whatever changes get recommended could directly impact how much central government employees and pensioners take home, so if you've got ideas or concerns, now's your chance to speak up!