Indian government extends deadline for Eighth Central Pay Commission feedback Business Apr 21, 2026

If you work for the central government or know someone who does, here's a heads-up: the Indian government has pushed back the deadline to share feedback with the Eighth Central Pay Commission.

Now, stakeholders, including employees and pensioners, has until April 30, 2026, to send in their thoughts on salary and pension updates.

The earlier deadline was just for unions and associations seeking early interaction with the Commission during its initial meetings.