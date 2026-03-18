Indian government is blocking fake loan apps: Here's why Business Mar 18, 2026

The Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are cracking down on fake loan apps that have been scamming people online.

New rules now make it tougher for these apps to operate, and any regulated company caught breaking them will face strict action.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is also blocking suspicious apps under the Information Technology Act to keep users safer.