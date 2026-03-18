Indian government is blocking fake loan apps: Here's why
The Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are cracking down on fake loan apps that have been scamming people online.
New rules now make it tougher for these apps to operate, and any regulated company caught breaking them will face strict action.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is also blocking suspicious apps under the Information Technology Act to keep users safer.
How to check if an app is legit
Since July 1, 2025, you can check if a loan app is legit using the RBI's Digital Lending Apps Directory.
If you spot a sketchy app, you can report it through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal or just call 1930.
Plus, banks and the RBI are running awareness campaigns (think SMS alerts and radio spots) to help everyone avoid falling for these scams.