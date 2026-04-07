Indian government likely to roll out ₹2.5L/cr credit guarantee scheme

No extra collateral, 1-year moratorium

If you're in an affected sector, you won't need extra collateral to get these loans, and interest rates are capped at 9.25% for banks and 14% for NBFCs.

There's even a one-year break before you have to start paying back the principal.

The scheme is set to run for four years once it gets Cabinet approval, aiming to keep stressed industries afloat during tough times.