Indian government panel to review SEZs with industry June 30, 2026
Big meeting alert: On June 30, 2026, a government panel is sitting down with industry leaders to rethink how India's Special Economic Zones (SEZs) work.
They're looking at ways to make SEZs more competitive, like letting companies sell goods within India at lower duty rates, accepting rupee payments for services, and making it easier for local firms to get work done without needing to export.
Panel seeks feedback on SEZ payments
The panel also wants feedback from businesses about payment options for reverse job work: rupees or foreign exchange.
Plus, they're discussing changes to the SEZ Act and ways to simplify doing business in these zones.
With exports from SEZs jumping over 32% in 2025-26 (till December 2025), and totaling over ₹11.7 lakh crore through December 2025, there's a real push to keep these zones strong and future-ready.