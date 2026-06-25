Indian government panel to review SEZs with industry June 30, 2026

Panel seeks feedback on SEZ payments

The panel also wants feedback from businesses about payment options for reverse job work: rupees or foreign exchange.

Plus, they're discussing changes to the SEZ Act and ways to simplify doing business in these zones.

With exports from SEZs jumping over 32% in 2025-26 (till December 2025), and totaling over ₹11.7 lakh crore through December 2025, there's a real push to keep these zones strong and future-ready.