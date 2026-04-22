Indian government plans health claims index for health insurance transparency
Business
The Indian government plans to create a new "Health Claims Index" to make health insurance more transparent and user-friendly.
Using real-time data from the National Health Claim Exchange, the index will show how quickly insurers handle claims, so you can actually compare companies before picking a policy.
Index draws NHA and IRDAI data
The index pulls info from trusted sources like the National Health Authority and IRDAI, aiming to push insurers toward fairer pricing based on their real performance.
There is even talk of future discounts for healthy lifestyles.
Overall, it's about giving people across India clearer choices and helping rebuild trust in health insurance.