Indian government raises import tariffs, triggering record $207 gold discount Business May 14, 2026

India's gold market is in chaos right now: discounts have jumped to a record $207 an ounce after the government raised import tariffs on gold and silver from 6% to 15%.

This move was meant to protect India's foreign exchange reserves, but it sent domestic gold prices soaring by over 7%, reaching their highest level in more than two months.