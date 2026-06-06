Indian government restores standard pack sizes for popular cooking oils Business Jun 06, 2026

Buying cooking oil should get a lot less confusing soon.

The Indian government has brought back set pack sizes (think 200 ml, 500 ml, 1 L, and up to 20 L) for popular oils like palm, soybean, mustard, and sunflower.

Odd sizes like 650 g or 870 g are being phased out within three months (except for packs under 200gm or 200 ml).

The goal? Make it easier for everyone to compare prices and know exactly what they're getting.