Indian government rolls out 4 labor codes replacing 29 laws
Business
Big update for job seekers: the government has rolled out four new labor codes, replacing 29 old laws with a simpler system.
At a CII summit on Tuesday, Labor Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said these changes aim to help both workers and businesses.
He also shared that a brand-new employment policy is being planned to boost future job opportunities.
Codes effective November 21, 2025
The four codes, covering wages, industrial relations, social security, and workplace safety, now have their final rules set. They officially kicked in on November 21, 2025.
Mandaviya highlighted that better teamwork between workers and industry will be key for creating more jobs as India's market keeps growing.