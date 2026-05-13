Indian government rolls out 4 labor codes replacing 29 laws Business May 13, 2026

Big update for job seekers: the government has rolled out four new labor codes, replacing 29 old laws with a simpler system.

At a CII summit on Tuesday, Labor Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said these changes aim to help both workers and businesses.

He also shared that a brand-new employment policy is being planned to boost future job opportunities.