Indian government sells minority IRFC stake raising ₹2,084 cr

IRFC sale used 2% green shoe

This sale included a 2% stake through the green shoe option, with shares priced at ₹91 each, about an 8% discount compared to earlier prices.

It is the sixth such move this year, bringing the total from the five prior disinvestment moves to ₹16,480 crore, and adding the IRFC proceeds brings the combined total to approximately ₹18,564 crore, as part of the government's ongoing plan to monetize public sector holdings.