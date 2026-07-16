Centre tightens exit rules for ISRO scientists amid growing resignations
What's the story
The Indian government has tightened its resignation policy for scientists at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The move comes amid concerns over a growing number of exits from key space missions. The Department of Space (DoS) issued an internal memo saying that exit requests from Group 'A' Scientific and Technical personnel should not be approved automatically, especially those working on strategically important projects like Gaganyaan, India's first human spaceflight mission.
Policy changes
New rules reverse 2020 policy
The new directive reverses a 2020 policy that allowed ISRO center directors to approve resignations and voluntary retirement requests for scientists up to the Scientist/Engineer-SG level.
Under the revised rules, heads of ISRO centers can't approve such requests for key personnel.
All applications must now be sent to the Department of Space with director's recommendations, with final decisions being made by the department.
Exodus impact
Mass exodus of senior scientists and engineers
The policy change comes after reports of a mass exodus of senior scientists and engineers from ISRO in recent months.
The Times of India reported that some 100-120 Group 'A' scientists and engineers have quit or taken voluntary retirement in the last few months.
Many departures are said to be from teams working on major national missions, affecting important research and development centers like the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).
Mission delays
Private space industry's boom attracting ISRO talent
The DoS has warned that the exit of experienced personnel from nationally important projects could delay ongoing missions.
The resignation spike comes as India's private space industry is booming after sectoral reforms allowed private players into the space sector.
Several start-ups and aerospace companies are now vying for ISRO scientists, luring them with better pay and different career opportunities.
Chairman's response
Recruitment to fill vacancies approved
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan downplayed the concerns over recent departures, saying it's a normal part of every organization.
He said the new policy isn't just to retain people but also to ensure that important projects don't suffer suddenly due to these exits.
The government has also taken steps to bolster ISRO's workforce by approving a cadre review and starting recruitment for some 1,050 vacancies across the organization.