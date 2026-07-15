Indian government to greenlight India Semiconductor Mission phase 2
Business
Big news for India's tech scene: the government is about to greenlight the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), according to CNBC-TV18.
With policy approvals wrapped up, ISM 2.0 is set to roll out over the next decade, aiming to boost everything from chip design to manufacturing and make India less reliant on imports.
ISM 2.0 backs design materials equipment
Unlike the first phase, which mainly backed big chip factories and packaging plants, ISM 2.0 will offer incentives not just for building chips but also for designing them, making materials, and supplying equipment.
The goal? Build a complete, self-sustaining semiconductor ecosystem that powers up sectors like electronics, AI, telecom, and defense right here in India.