Indian government warns banks Mythos AI could expose security gaps
Indian banks just got a heads-up from the government about Anthropic's new Mythos AI model, which could make it much easier for hackers to find security gaps.
At the Indian Banks's Association (IBA) summit, Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M. Nagaraju said it's time for banks to build risk awareness into their daily routines, since faster hacking tools mean bigger threats to financial systems.
Indian regulators urge banks strengthen cybersecurity
The Reserve Bank of India is teaming up with global regulators to tackle these new risks.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also asked banks to upgrade their cybersecurity and protect customers from AI-powered attacks.
Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is warning market players not to misuse generative AI models.
The IBA chairman has been tasked with making sure banks are ready if Mythos becomes widely available, so everyone's on high alert as access to this tech stays limited for now.