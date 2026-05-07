Indian government warns banks Mythos AI could expose security gaps

Indian regulators urge banks strengthen cybersecurity

The Reserve Bank of India is teaming up with global regulators to tackle these new risks.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also asked banks to upgrade their cybersecurity and protect customers from AI-powered attacks.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is warning market players not to misuse generative AI models.

The IBA chairman has been tasked with making sure banks are ready if Mythos becomes widely available, so everyone's on high alert as access to this tech stays limited for now.