Indian government working on ₹9,000cr package for handloom and handicrafts
Big news for India's traditional crafts: the government is working on a ₹9,000 crore package to support handloom and handicraft industries.
These sectors give jobs to about 10 million weavers and artisans, many from marginalized backgrounds, and face tough competition from cheap imports.
The package has been evaluated and is may soon go for Union Cabinet's nod.
Five-year plan boosts visibility and training
This five-year plan aims to ramp up production, improve marketing, and help artisans get their work noticed, especially with new trade deals opening up in the UK U.A.E. and Australia.
Initiatives like the Indiahandmade digital marketplace and P.M. Vishwakarma scheme will offer better visibility and skill training, while the National Handicrafts Development Programme will support infrastructure.
Experts are also pushing for more co-ops so artisans can benefit directly and keep these crafts thriving long term.