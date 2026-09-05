Indian household spending rises nearly 6% to ₹169L/cr in 2024-25
Business
Indian households bounced back from the pandemic, with spending hitting ₹169 lakh crore in 2024-25, a nearly 6% jump.
People are putting more money into things they enjoy, like services and nonessentials, which now account for 45.2% of total PFCE.
Alcohol tobacco narcotics spending up 22.4%
Spending on alcohol, tobacco, and narcotics shot up by 22.4%, while personal care and miscellaneous goods rose by 19%.
Even essentials like food saw a boost, up 4%, with sugary treats, ready-to-eat foods, and protein-rich items leading the way.
So yes, folks are treating themselves but still keeping their basics covered.