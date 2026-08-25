India tweaks sugar import rules: How it affects businesses
What's the story
The Indian government has revised its rules for duty-free imports of up to 10 lakh tons of raw sugar. The new guidelines, issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), give importers a two-month window from the Bill of Entry date to refine and sell each consignment in the domestic market. This is a departure from the earlier uniform deadline of October 31 for all imported raw sugar consignments.
Rule
Original rules mandated processing by October 31
The original rules were announced on August 20, mandating all imported raw sugar to be processed into white/refined sugar and sold domestically by October 31, 2026.
However, this left consignments arriving closer to the deadline with less time for processing and selling.
The new rule addresses this issue by giving every importer a two-month window from the Bill of Entry date.
Quota consistency
No increase in duty-free import quota
Despite the changes in processing and selling deadlines, the government has not increased the duty-free import quota.
The amendment only alters the timeline for processing and selling imported sugar, leaving all other conditions intact.
This change is expected to provide more flexibility to importers, especially for consignments arriving close to the earlier cut-off date.
Price increase
Sugar costs have surged in recent weeks
Sugar prices have surged in recent weeks due to tighter supplies and increased demand ahead of the festive season.
The price rose from ₹48.18 per kg on July 20 to ₹63.05 per kg on August 24.
The government has attributed this spike to lower-than-expected production, weather-related crop damage, global supply concerns, and hoarding practices.
Regulatory actions
Government takes steps to stabilize sugar prices
To curb hoarding and speculation during the August-November festive period, the government has halved the stockholding limit for bulk sugar consumers to 15 days of consumption from September 1.
It has also intensified monitoring of sugar mills, asking them to provide transaction-level details of sales made between August 17 and 19.