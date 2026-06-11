Indian industrial firms gain $48B as AI demand lifts stocks

Sterlite Technologies spikes 500%

Sterlite Technologies stole the show with a massive 500% stock jump after landing a $1.1 billion US contract.

MTAR Technologies more than tripled its value, and HFCL gained 176%.

Foreign investors are also piling in. Industrial shareholding hit a two-year high, and Amazon is investing billions in India's cloud infrastructure, while Alphabet is investing billions in India's AI infrastructure hub.