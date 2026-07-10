Indian industry urges US to drop proposed forced labor tariffs
Business
Indian industry groups are urging the US to drop plans for new tariffs on Indian goods, which the US says are linked to forced labor.
Industry leaders say these claims aren't backed by evidence and warn that extra duties could mess with India-US supply chains.
They'd rather see both countries talk things out through their existing Trade Policy Forum.
CII Ficci reject forced labor claims
Major groups like CII and Ficci have flat-out rejected the forced labor allegations, highlighting India's strong laws and compliance checks.
Ficci also pointed out that blanket tariffs would unfairly hit businesses that already follow the rules, risking damage to trade ties between the two countries.
Public hearings on this were held July 7-9, 2026.