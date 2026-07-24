Indian insurers propose crop specific plans over PMFBY coverage

Indian insurers are suggesting a fresh approach: insurance plans that actually match the crops farmers grow, instead of broad, one-size-fits-all policies.

At a recent industry event in Delhi, Kshema General Insurance's Sumanth DS, Chief Growth Officer, said it's time to cover crops like rabi-season or soy with their own tailored plans, not just rely on big government schemes like PMFBY.

The idea is simple: different crops and regions face different risks from weather and pests, so why not offer insurance that fits?