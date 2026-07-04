Indian investment in US tops $40B, creates over 425,000 jobs

India's 1991 reforms encouraged global expansion

A lot of this growth traces back to India's economic reforms in 1991 that encouraged companies to expand globally.

Tata Group actually started its US journey way back in 1945! Since then, IT giants like Infosys and TCS have jumped on board as digital services took off.

Now Indian firms are also investing heavily in pharma and infrastructure (think Sun Pharma's $11.75 billion Organon deal), which is helping both countries innovate and grow together.