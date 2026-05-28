Indian investors eye SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic IPOs despite access limits
Big Tech IPOs are coming: SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic are all gearing up for their US stock market debuts.
Indian investors are buzzing with interest, hoping to grab a piece of these companies through US brokerage accounts once the shares go live.
Direct access is not possible yet, but trading post-listing is open if you have the right account.
SpaceX reportedly targets June 12 IPO
SpaceX's IPO is reportedly targeting a June 12 listing, aiming to raise $75 billion at a massive $1.75 trillion valuation, making it one of the biggest ever.
Investing platforms like smallcase and HDFC Securities say demand from India is spiking thanks to these IPOs and a weakening rupee.
More Indians are now exploring US markets for high-growth sectors like AI, space tech, EVs, and semiconductors, areas not easily available back home.