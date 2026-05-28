Indian investors eye SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic IPOs despite access limits Business May 28, 2026

Big Tech IPOs are coming: SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic are all gearing up for their US stock market debuts.

Indian investors are buzzing with interest, hoping to grab a piece of these companies through US brokerage accounts once the shares go live.

Direct access is not possible yet, but trading post-listing is open if you have the right account.