Indian investors poured over 3L/cr as foreign funds withdrew 2L/cr Business May 07, 2026

Indian domestic investors have poured over ₹3 lakh crore into the stock market in just the first four months of 2026, even as foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹2 lakh crore.

Despite global tensions and rising oil prices, DIIs kept the faith, with ₹1.4 lakh crore invested in March.