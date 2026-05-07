Indian investors poured over 3L/cr as foreign funds withdrew 2L/cr
Business
Indian domestic investors have poured over ₹3 lakh crore into the stock market in just the first four months of 2026, even as foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹2 lakh crore.
Despite global tensions and rising oil prices, DIIs kept the faith, with ₹1.4 lakh crore invested in March.
DII share hits record 20.9%
DII ownership in Indian stocks hit an all-time high of 20.9% this March, while foreign investor stakes dropped to 17.1%.
Domestic funds ramped up investments across 21 sectors, especially private banks, tech, and real estate, fueled by steady SIPs and contributions from NPS and EPFO.
Experts say that while local support is strong, foreign investment still matters for long-term market growth.