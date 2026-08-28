Indian IPOs raise ₹72,165cr as Tempsens doubles on debut
Business
The Indian IPO scene is buzzing this year, with ₹72,165 crore raised from 60 companies so far.
Tempsens stole the spotlight by more than doubling its issue price on debut, up 110.40%.
Bharat Coking Coal wasn't far behind, jumping 96.57% on its first day.
Seventy 5 companies await SEBI approval
Other top performers included INDO-MIM (44.95%), CMR Green Tech (43.44%), Dhoot Transmission (37.06%), and Kusumgar (36.99%).
Consumer-focused names like BigFoot Retail and Lalithaa Jewellery also caught investors' eyes.
With strong momentum, there are still 75 companies awaiting SEBI approval, with an estimated combined issue size of ₹2.02 lakh crore, so the action isn't slowing down anytime soon.