Indian IT firms increase subcontracting amid US visa, AI demand

The spike in costs traces back to stricter US immigration rules, especially a hefty $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications.

With hiring abroad tougher and clients wanting faster AI project turnarounds, companies like TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and HCLtech are relying more on local talent through subcontractors, even if it means paying extra.

As Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR, puts it, "H-1B pressures have surely played a role. The green-card route was also an attractive long-term option for people from India but it has also become less attractive now. Companies will have to hire local talent."