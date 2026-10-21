Indian IT firms scout US, UK, Europe AI, analytics targets

Top and mid-sized Indian IT services and software-as-a-service companies are scouting for companies in the US UK and Western Europe, mainly those making $20 million to $60 million a year, to level up their data analytics and AI game.

London-based Datatonic, which is considering both a minority and majority stake sale, has attracted interest from international companies, including top Indian IT services firms, and some deals could be worth as much as $200 million.