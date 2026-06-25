Indian IT firms spent $4.5B on AI and cybersecurity acquisitions Business Jun 25, 2026

India's biggest IT companies spent $4.5 billion on acquisitions in the first half of 2026, mainly to boost their AI and cybersecurity skills as tech demands shift.

Coforge led the pack with a $2.35 billion deal for Encora, and giants like TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech got back into mergers after a long break.