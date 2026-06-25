Indian IT firms spent $4.5B on AI and cybersecurity acquisitions
Business
India's biggest IT companies spent $4.5 billion on acquisitions in the first half of 2026, mainly to boost their AI and cybersecurity skills as tech demands shift.
Coforge led the pack with a $2.35 billion deal for Encora, and giants like TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech got back into mergers after a long break.
Experts back targeted capability buys
Instead of massive shake-ups, these deals are all about plugging specific gaps and adding specialized abilities.
Experts think this smarter approach, mixing investments in AI infrastructure (like HCLTech's Sarvam AI deal) with capability-driven buys, helps Indian firms stay competitive and ready for the future.