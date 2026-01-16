Indian IT sector shows signs of recovery in Q3

Infosys, TCS, HCLTech: Mixed bag but hopeful signs

Infosys grew its revenue by 9% this quarter but saw a small dip (2%) in profit due to new labor costs—still, they're feeling optimistic and raised their growth outlook for the year after landing $4.8 billion in new deals.

TCS reported healthy demand and a total contract value of $9.3 billion.

Over at HCLTech, bookings hit a multi-quarter high of $3 billion and they've upgraded their growth forecast too.

Bottom line: even with some ups and downs, AI-driven deals are helping these tech giants push forward through uncertainty.