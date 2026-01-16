Indian IT sector shows signs of recovery in Q3
India's $283 billion IT industry is starting to bounce back in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, thanks to more spending on tech and a surge in AI-focused deals.
Big names like Infosys, TCS, and HCLTech just shared their latest results, showing that while challenges remain, companies are leaning into transformation projects to stay ahead.
Infosys, TCS, HCLTech: Mixed bag but hopeful signs
Infosys grew its revenue by 9% this quarter but saw a small dip (2%) in profit due to new labor costs—still, they're feeling optimistic and raised their growth outlook for the year after landing $4.8 billion in new deals.
TCS reported healthy demand and a total contract value of $9.3 billion.
Over at HCLTech, bookings hit a multi-quarter high of $3 billion and they've upgraded their growth forecast too.
Bottom line: even with some ups and downs, AI-driven deals are helping these tech giants push forward through uncertainty.