Indian IT shares crashed today: Here we decode why 

Indian IT stocks witnessed a major sell-off today, with shares plummeting by as much as 6%. The decline was triggered by new developments in artificial intelligence (AI) from global chip giant NVIDIA . The company's ambitious growth forecast for its AI business and the introduction of a new central processing unit (CPU) and advanced AI system have raised concerns over potential disruptions in the sector.

Market impact NVIDIA's AI chips could generate $1T in revenue At its annual GTC developer conference in San Jose, California, NVIDIA said its AI chips could generate at least $1 trillion in revenue by 2027. CEO Jensen Huang also unveiled a new CPU and an advanced AI system based on technology from Groq, a chip start-up whose tech was licensed by NVIDIA for $17 billion last December. "The inference inflection has arrived," Huang said. "And demand just keeps on going up," he added.

Stock performance IT stocks hit by wave of selling The news from NVIDIA has led to a major sell-off in Indian IT stocks. Coforge's shares fell by around 6%, while heavyweights like Infosys, Wipro, Mphasis, LTI Mindtree, and Persistent Systems dropped over 2% each. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies also saw their shares fall nearly 2%, while Tech Mahindra's shares slipped by over 1%. Most of these stocks hit fresh 52-week lows today.

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Investor sentiment Impact of FOMC meeting on investor sentiment The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is also affecting investor sentiment. Given that Indian IT firms earn a big portion of their revenue from the US, any indications regarding interest rates or economic outlook from the Fed could have a major impact on stock movements in this sector.

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