Indian IT stocks fall for 5th day, wipe out ₹1.91 lakh crore Business Sep 26, 2025

Indian IT stocks have dropped for the fifth day in a row this Friday, with big names like TCS and Wipro feeling the pressure.

The fall comes after the US announced a hefty one-time $100,000 H-1B visa fee and slapped a 100% tariff on branded pharmaceuticals.

Accenture's cautious outlook didn't help either, pushing the BSE IT index down by 2.41% to 33,327.