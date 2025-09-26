Oil India to convert abandoned oil wells into geothermal plants

India is working on harnessing geothermal energy

India's got an estimated 10 gigawatts of geothermal energy waiting to be tapped. To make it happen, the government is teaming up with countries like the US, Norway, and Iceland for tech know-how.

There's even a pilot project running in Rajasthan, plus hundreds of natural hot springs across regions like the Himalayas are being eyed for future projects.

The goal? More reliable clean power and a boost for India's energy security.