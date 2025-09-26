Next Article
Oil India to convert abandoned oil wells into geothermal plants
Business
Oil India Ltd is exploring the potential to repurpose eight abandoned oil wells into geothermal power plants.
This move fits right in with the government's push for greener energy, and the company is already deep into planning after wrapping up early studies.
India is working on harnessing geothermal energy
India's got an estimated 10 gigawatts of geothermal energy waiting to be tapped. To make it happen, the government is teaming up with countries like the US, Norway, and Iceland for tech know-how.
There's even a pilot project running in Rajasthan, plus hundreds of natural hot springs across regions like the Himalayas are being eyed for future projects.
The goal? More reliable clean power and a boost for India's energy security.