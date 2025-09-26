'Dieselgate': Volkswagen to appeal court ruling on Golf Plus emissions

Volkswagen , the German automobile giant, has announced its decision to appeal a court ruling related to the infamous "Dieselgate" scandal. The Higher Administrative Court in Schleswig-Holstein ruled against Volkswagen and the Federal Office of Motor Vehicles (KBA), saying that they had illegally authorized Volkswagen's Golf Plus TDI model in 2016. The ruling found that this model was fitted with two illegal "defeat devices" that interfered with emissions controls.

Legal strategy Company to take legal action In response to the court's decision, Volkswagen has announced its intention to "take legal action at the Federal Administrative Court." The company stressed that this ruling is not final and does not mean that KBA will have to take measures like removing vehicles' registration or applying technical modifications to rectify the defeat devices.

Case origins Dieselgate and its impact on Volkswagen The original case was brought by the pressure group Environmental Action Germany (DUH) in 2018, following the Dieselgate scandal. This global controversy erupted in September 2015 when Volkswagen confessed to cheating on emissions tests for millions of diesel vehicles. So far, the company has paid over $37 billion in fines over this scandal, mostly in the US.