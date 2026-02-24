Indian IT stocks fall over 15% in 2026 so far
Indian IT stocks have fallen over 15% in 2026 so far, with the Nifty IT index posting one of its biggest monthly drops in years.
The drop comes as new AI tools—like the one from Anthropic—spark worries about traditional tech jobs and outsourcing models.
IT sector has lost $54 billion in market value
India's IT sector has lost more than $54 billion in market value so far this month.
While that sounds rough, it's also pushing companies to adapt fast.
Some, like TCS, are already making big moves—TCS is investing heavily in AI and has highlighted AI-related revenue growth.
For anyone following tech careers or investing, it's a reminder: adapting to new tech is more important than ever.
AI's impact on outsourcing and investor concerns
AI is automating work that used to be outsourced, which has investors nervous about future profits for traditional IT firms.
Even though some companies are finding ways to grow with AI, software stocks in the US have been hit hard as everyone figures out what comes next.