Indian IT stocks fall over 15% in 2026 so far

IT sector has lost $54 billion in market value

India's IT sector has lost more than $54 billion in market value so far this month.

While that sounds rough, it's also pushing companies to adapt fast.

Some, like TCS, are already making big moves—TCS is investing heavily in AI and has highlighted AI-related revenue growth.

For anyone following tech careers or investing, it's a reminder: adapting to new tech is more important than ever.