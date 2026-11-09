Indian IT stocks jump 18% in October 2026, Nifty flat
Business
Indian IT stocks shot up by 18% in October 2026, easily outpacing sectors like healthcare and banking, even though the main Nifty 50 index barely moved.
This surge comes as global AI stocks have taken a hit, making Indian IT companies look like a safer bet to investors looking for stability and good value.
TCS Infosys AI revenue over 10%
While AI-focused markets in places like Korea, Taiwan, and the US have struggled, big names like TCS and Infosys are holding strong, thanks in part to AI now accounting for more than a 10th of revenue at TCS and Infosys.
Plus, with most IT firms beating earnings expectations the last quarter and analysts predicting more foreign investment ahead, India's tech sector is shaping up to be a real bright spot on the global stage.