Indian IT stocks rally as Nifty IT climbs over 2.5%

Wipro ADR surge and ServiceNow tie-up

Wipro's shares rose more than 2%, helped by an overnight surge in its U.S.-listed ADRs and a partnership with ServiceNow to roll out AI solutions across key sectors.

The good vibes spread to midcap firms like Coforge and Persistent Systems, which also saw solid gains.

Meanwhile, global giants like Dell and Snowflake posted impressive numbers, with Dell driven by strong demand for AI infrastructure and Snowflake by raised product-revenue guidance and improved AI/SaaS sentiment, fueling optimism that's clearly catching on in India too.