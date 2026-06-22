Indian IT stocks rebound after Dario Amodei warned on AI

Accenture lowers forecast after $400 million hit

The sector had been hit hard last week when Accenture lowered its revenue forecast and pointed to a $400-million hit to its Middle East business from the Iran conflict.

Tech giants like TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech saw shares drop 4% to 8%.

On top of that, worries about delayed tech spending, global uncertainties, and AI disruption have kept investors cautious.

Still, Morgan Stanley expects things to pick up in the September quarter.