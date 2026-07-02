Indian IT stocks rebound after Palantir CEO Alex Karp's critique

Analysts cautious, midcaps gain interest

Karp's comments gave Palantir and other global software stocks a boost: Palantir jumped 7.7%, with SAP, ServiceNow, Accenture, and Salesforce also rising.

Still, analysts are cautious about India's big IT firms because their growth outlook for the first quarter of FY27 (the quarter ended June 2026) is pretty flat.

Instead, mid-cap companies like Mphasis, Coforge, and Happiest Minds are getting more attention for their stronger contracts and steady revenue growth.